AEW & NXT Viewership Report For This Week

Week 21 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite top WWE NXT once again.

Wednesday’s Revolution go-home edition of Dynamite drew 865,000 viewers on TNT, while NXT drew 717,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #9 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #17. AEW ranked #50 in viewership, while NXT ranked #68 in viewership.

Last week’s Dynamite episode drew 893,000 viewers and ranked #5 in the Cable Top 150, and #44 in viewership. Last week’s NXT episode drew 794,000 viewers and ranked #16 in the Cable Top 150, and #56 in viewership.

AEW drew a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.23 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.31 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.25 in that demographic

Real Housewives of NJ on Bravo topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.47 rating, and just 1.348 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in viewership with 4.193 million viewers, ranking #2 in the Cable Top 150 with a 0.44 rating in the key demo.

Chicago Fire on NBC at 8pm topped the night in viewership on network TV with 8.657 million viewers. The Masked Singer on FOX topped the 18-34 demographic with a 1.2 rating.