AEW Offers Contract to AR Fox After Dynamite

AR Fox, a veteran pro wrestler, has been offered a contract by AEW.

Fox teamed up with Top Flight for a loss to AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle on Wednesday’s Full Gear go-home edition of AEW Dynamite. Lexy Nair interviewed Fox, Darius Martin, and Dante Martin following the match, as seen below. She asked as to how Fox felt about making his Dynamite debut.

“It’s unbelievable to me,” Fox responded. “I don’t think I have the words to describe it. I grew up about ten minutes down the road, and I had my mother in the crowd here for a moment that I thought I might never reach. So… I’m just waiting to be alone, so I can cry.”

Dante then mentioned how fortunate he was to work with an indie legend like Fox, and how fortunate he was to reclaim the other half of Top Flight. Darius stated that he was thrilled to be back in the ring. He talked about how he and his brother debuted for AEW, then he tore his ACL and spent a year on the shelf, but then he got in a car accident and “fractured a lot of stuff.” Darius said it felt unreal to be back in 7 months and be able to take on a team like Death Triangle.

Nair then informed Fox that she had just received word that AEW President, CEO, General Manager, and Head of Creative Tony Khan had offered Fox a contract, which surprised Fox. Top Flight applauded, and a stunned Fox thanked Nair.

Fox, 35, began wrestling in 2007 and has worked with CZW, EVOLVE, Dragon Gate USA, Lucha Underground, and numerous independents. Fox made his AEW debut on July 20th, partnering with Liam Gray and Adrian Adonis in a loss to Private Party and Angelico. Since then, he has worked six more AEW matches, including a loss to Ari Daivari on Dark, a loss to Dante on Dark, a loss to Eddie Kingston and Ortiz on Dark with Caleb Konley, a loss to AEW World Trios Champion Rey Fenix on Dark, a win over Serpentico on Elevation, and last night’s Dynamite.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Fightful Select reports that Dante returned to action much sooner than expected, despite the fact that many expected him to be out until early 2023. He was involved in a “really nasty” car accident in the spring, and it was initially reported that he would be out for 6-9 months, with AEW officials hoping he’d be back in the ring by the end of 2022, but that this timeframe was not guaranteed.

As of this writing, AEW has not confirmed Fox’s signing, but we will keep you updated.

You can watch the entire post-show segment below: