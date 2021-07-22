AEW Officially Signs Thunder Rosa

Thunder Rosa is officially All Elite. AEW announced this afternoon that Rosa has signed with the company, welcoming her to the team.

“Welcome to the team… @ThunderRosa22 is #AllElite,” the company wrote on Twitter.

Rosa, who is also celebrating her 35th birthday today, responded to the announcement and called the signing one of her biggest accomplishments.

“Never in my life doubt that I would be where I want to be! Today one of the biggest accomplishments in my career has been announced! #lameramera Is FINALLY WHERE SHE BELONGS,” she wrote.