AEW Original Announces Contract With The Company Has Expired

Leva Bates, who has been with AEW since the early months of the company, announced on Twitter that her contract has ended.

Bates also worked behind the scenes and was a regular on the Being The Elite YouTube channel.

The following is Bates’ full statement:

“As of today, my contract with AEW has expired. The last four years have been quite a ride; I’ve learned so much and grown exponentially. I’ve seen wrestling history take place as someone who was on the team since before the first show. I appreciate & love all the crew, staff and talent; I will cherish all our memories together. I’ve given my time, my focus, and my effort to the company, but now I’ve got to focus on myself, my future and my career. I hope you all, my friends, fans and loved ones, stay with me through this next chapter of my journey. I hope to make you all proud no matter where I go.”

You can check out her tweet below: