AEW Partners With American Heart Association

AEW is partnering with the American Heart Association to raise money for American Heart Month.

Starting today and running through Valentine’s Day, fans who donate $50 or more to the AHA branch in Atlanta will receive two tickets to the AEW Dynamite episode scheduled for February 19 from the State Farm Center in Atlanta.

As we’ve noted, the February 19 episode from Atlanta will feature AEW’s first-ever Steel Cage match with Cody Rhodes taking on Wardlow. There will also be a Tag Team Battle Royal that night with the winners going on to the Revolution pay-per-view on February 29 for a title shot from AEW World Tag Team Champions Adam Page & Kenny Omega.

“We are committed to the health and wellness of everyone in our organization, and we hope to share that value with our fans during American Heart Month, and help support the American Heart Association’s incredible and extremely important work,” said Brandi Rhodes, AEW’s Chief Brand Officer. “Atlanta is my second home, and I’m so proud to join with AHA-Atlanta to help raise funds and help everyone understand the challenge and opportunity we have to battling heart disease during American Heart Month.”

