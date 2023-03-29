AEW Personality Believes CM Punk Will Return To Television

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW announcer Jim Ross recently spoke on his podcast, “Grilling JR,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including CM Punk’s status with AEW:

“Of course, the whole question is gonna center around [will] CM Punk ever be back. I’m one of those guys that believe he will be back. We’ll see. I think AEW needs CM Punk because of his star power, and he brings… with controversy creates cash, and he’s certainly controversial. I’m a big fan of Phil’s. We’ll see how it works out. I’m optimistic and positive.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, CM Punk has reportedly been open to returning although his recent Instagram post has created further doubt about his future with the company.

You can listen to the complete podcast via AdFreeShows.com.

(h/t to Colin Tessier for the transcription)