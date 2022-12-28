AEW Personality Believes Heat Between Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair is a Work

This week saw the continuation of Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair’s podcast feud. Flair has attacked Bischoff several times, allegedly because of events in WCW many years ago.

Bischoff recently stated on his podcast that he wanted to put an end to the bickering and that he has no idea why Flair is upset with him. Some fans believe that this is all a publicity stunt for a special podcast or live show.

Tony Schiavone stated during a Q&A on AdFreeShows.com that he believes both of them are working.

Regarding Flair and Bischoff, he stated, “First of all, you got to keep in mind that both Bischoff and Flair are full of sh*t. Believe me. So when you bring that into the equation and you sit there and you listen to two people, you look at them and you listen to them going back and forth and you think, ‘Both these guys are full of sh*t. I ought to make my own decisions.’”

