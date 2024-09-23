AEW Personality Believes Matt Riddle Should Be Given A Shot With The Company

On his Grilling JR podcast, AEW personality Jim Ross shared his thoughts on the potential of former WWE star Matt Riddle joining AEW.

JR said, “I don’t know if there’s an opportunity there or not. If they decided — I would suggest that he’d be given a shot. I understand Tony’s reluctance because Matt has a little baggage. How much that baggage weighs, I don’t know, but I know he’s a very talented kid, got a great look. He’s got that Kevin Von Erich look. He wrestles barefoot.

I’ll never say never, I don’t know that it’s even on the drawing board, have no idea, that’s a Tony Khan thing, not nothing I’m involved in. Whatever Tony Khan does, I’ll do my best to make it work in my role. You can’t never turn your back on talented wrestlers who are still, I guess Matt Riddle is still in his early 30s, late 20s. He looks good, he’s got a unique style, he’s got good charisma. He brings something to the table and I learned from the cowboy many many years ago, Bill hired guys he didn’t like at all, but he knew they drew money. So, that’s what his priority, which it should have been, he was a one man band. Bringing guys in that would draw money would just help everybody, help everybody in the card when you stop to think about it.”

You can check out the podcast below:



(quote courtesy of (Jeremy Lambert)