AEW Personality Criticizes Undertaker For Having A “Half-Ass Horrible Podcast” And “Wearing Problematic Shirts”

AEW personality RJ City took shots at WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker and praised Toni Storm’s work in AEW during an appearance on the Eyes Up Here podcast.

“Toni Storm makes anything work, because she’s so talented and committed. I’ve haven’t seen anyone so wrapped up in a whole thing that is unique to themselves (like Toni Storm) since, I don’t know, The Undertaker? And she’s not doing half-ass horrible podcast now. She’s not wearing weird problematic shirts and being like, ‘wrestling is not telling stories.’ Thanks, Mark. I really appreciate it.

His show is weird. The guy is weird. He’s a weird man. ‘Back in my day it was a lot better.’ I’m sorry, were you always dead? Did you start off dead? Would you like to explain that?”

RJ was referring to Undertaker’s statement that wrestling is about more than just moves, as well as an interview in which Undertaker wore a “thin blue line” t-shirt to support law enforcement.