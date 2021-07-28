AEW Personality Wants To See Ruby Riott Join The Company

During an appearance on the Thoughts Count Anywhere podcast, AEW personality Vickie Guerrero talked about wanting to have an all-women’s faction in the company:

“My dream is to have an all-women’s faction. That’s my goal that I’ve been talking to Tony Khan about. There are some incredible women on the women’s roster and I’d love to bring some more in. The purpose of my job is to get all the bad girls on my side so they listen to me and I can delegate them to kick everyone’s ass.”

Guerrero also talked about names she would like to have as part of the faction…

“Diamante, I would love to have her on. Abadon because she scares the hell out of me. Thunder Rosa, I think she would be an incredible addition to my stable. That’s who I have my eyes on right now.”

“I would love to have Ruby [Riott] join the roster for AEW. She was really underutilized. Just a great talent and a wholesome human being.”