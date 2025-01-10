AEW Planning Major Match For All In: Texas

AEW is gearing up for one of its most significant events in history, All In: Texas, set to take place on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. With such a monumental occasion, fans can expect a stacked card featuring marquee matchups.

One of the most anticipated matches is Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada, which is reportedly set for the event, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The two wrestling legends previously delivered iconic bouts in 2017 and 2018 during their time in NJPW, and their upcoming clash is already generating buzz.

Omega, who returned to AEW programming at Worlds End to present the Continental title to Continental Classic winner Kazuchika Okada, teased this showdown during the segment. This marked the start of Omega’s comeback after being sidelined with diverticulitis and undergoing surgery. He had his first match back against Gabe Kidd at Wrestle Dynasty on January 5 and later returned to AEW TV on Dynamite, where he was attacked by Kyle Fletcher, Lance Archer, and Brian Cage before being saved by Will Ospreay.

Omega will wrestle Brian Cage on next week’s Dynamite, further building momentum for his eventual collision with Okada. The upcoming match is expected to be a highlight of the Texas show, continuing AEW’s tradition of delivering groundbreaking events.