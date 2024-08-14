AEW Planning Stadium Show In Australia For 2025

AEW intends to host another major event in a new market, this time in 2025.

As previously reported by Fightful, the promotion plans to do a stadium event in Arlington, Texas, in 2025. Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, is the most likely venue host. Although it has not been announced, they will most likely return to Wembley Stadium for their third consecutive engagement in the UK next August.

According to Sporting News, the promotion plans to do a show in an Australian stadium in 2025. Plans have already proceeded, with the promotion scouting venues on the country’s east coast. Potential host venues include Sydney’s Allianz Stadium, Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, and Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium.

TEG, an entertainment firm, will sponsor the AEW event. In the country and New Zealand, the product is now broadcast on ESPN.

The AEW has yet to comment on the story.