AEW Possibly Cancels One Of Its Weekly Shows

AEW appears to have canceled one of their Dark programmes before of the rumoured release of AEW Collison.

Dark and Dark: Elevation have been used by AEW as streaming shows on YouTube and FITE TV. These programmes are used for development since AEW use their regular stars work squash matches while also scouting new talent.

The show debuted in March 2021 as AEW’s third weekly show, prior to the premiere of Rampage.

Dark: Elevation appears to be coming to an end, as FITE indicated that this week’s episode was the final one. It was billed as a “best of” presentation, and no new bouts were broadcast.

FITE wrote in the description of the episode, “The Special and final episode of Elevation – it’s Best of Elevation airing on FITE! The episode is throwing it back to some of the best matches that have graced our Monday nights over the years!”

It’s possible that Dark: Elevation is simply no longer airing on FITE, but with AEW President Tony Khan already having so much content and the upcoming June 17th show, it appears like the decision to discontinue production has been made. AEW has yet to remark on the show’s future.