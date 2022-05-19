AEW Possibly Introducing Championship Belts For Owen Hart Tournament Winners

AEW is reportedly planning to introduce title belts to the winners of The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s & Women’s Tournaments.

It was previously revealed that Dr. Martha Hart would be at Double Or Nothing to present the tournament winners with The Owen Cup trophy. Now Voices of Wrestling reports that AEW has plans to introduce title belts for the winners of the tournaments at the pay-per-view.

The belts reportedly have a black & pink Owen Hart theme, while one belt is pink and the other is black. It’s believed that the pink belt will go to the women’s tournament winner.

There’s no word yet on if the tournament winners will defend these titles each year, but it’s been said that the Owen tournaments will be an annual tradition for AEW. There’s also no word on if the belts and a trophy will be given to the winners.