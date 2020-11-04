AEW Postpones Scorpio Sky vs. Shawn Spears Over CoronaVirus Exposure

AEW just announced that Shawn Spears vs. Scorpio Sky has been canceled from tonight’s Dynamite card due to concerns over COVID-19. Sky was exposed to someone with COVID in the past 14 days but his first test was negative.

AEW announced the following-

“Through contact tracing, AEW learned @ScorpioSky was exposed to someone with COVID-19 within the last 14 days. An initial test was negative, but AEW has decided to postpone tonight’s scheduled match”

There’s no word yet on if Spears will get a new opponent for tonight’s Dynamite. Stay tuned and join us for full coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.