PWInsider.com reports that the entire AEW PPV library will be available to stream on MAX starting Saturday, March 1st, with thirty events coming to the service. Currently, the streaming service only has PPVs and special events from 2019.

Starting in March, events from 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 will be added, completing the collection. This means all thirty-five AEW PPVs will be available to the service.