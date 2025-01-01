AEW PPVs And TV Episodes Now Streaming On MAX

AEW has officially launched its content on the MAX streaming platform as part of the promotion’s new media rights deal with Warner Brothers Discovery. The partnership brings a robust library of AEW programming, including pay-per-view events and television episodes, to the streaming service, offering fans an extensive collection of wrestling content.

Will Washington, AEW’s Wrestling Administration Coordinator, shared the news via Twitter/X, celebrating the beginning of AEW’s presence on MAX:

“Happy New Year! The AEW on Max Era has begun. Our library of TV episodes and Special Events is now available on @StreamOnMax with so much more to come.

Couple of pro-tips for the library connoisseur ready to dive into AEW history. Our shows are grouped in series by ‘AEW’ and ‘AEW Special Events,’ allowing for easy chronological viewing. All series on Max are also searchable by episode name, so finding a specific show is as easy as typing it in.”

The addition of AEW content to MAX marks a significant milestone for the company, providing fans with easy access to past episodes, pay-per-views, and special events, and further solidifying AEW’s presence in the world of streaming entertainment.