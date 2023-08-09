AEW Programming To Be Affected By MLB Playoffs?

Could Major League Baseball push AEW Dynamite to a new time and/or channel later this year?

PWInsider.com is reporting that the MLB playoffs will be coming to TBS this fall, with two games scheduled for Wednesday, October 11, the same day that AEW Dynamite airs each week on the cable channel.

It’s worth noting that TNT does not usually air MLB playoffs unless there is a rain delay or one of the double-header games runs long.

Because of this, there’s a possibility that the October 7 and/or the October 14 episodes of AEW Collision could get affected as well.

We will keep you posted here at Rajah.com as updates regarding potential schedule changes to AEW programming continues to surface.