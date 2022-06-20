AEW “Quake By The Lake” Announced for Later This Summer

The “Quake By The Lake” editions of Dynamite and Rampage have been announced for later this summer by AEW.

Dynamite’s “Quake By The Lake” will air live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Wednesday, August 10. The “Quake By The Lake” Rampage will be taped that night as well, and will air on Friday, August 12.

Tickets for the taping will go on sale at 10 a.m. CT on Friday, June 24 through AXS.com and AEWtix.com. The price of tickets will begin at $29.

This will be Dynamite’s first taping in Minneapolis and the first time AEW has returned to the city since Rampage and the Full Gear pay-per-view event in November 2021. This will also be AEW’s only event in Minnesota in 2022.