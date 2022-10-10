AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts 4 Viewership and Rating Report for 10/7/22

The ratings for AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts 4 on October 7, 2022, are in.

At 10pm ET on TNT, Rampage drew 404,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 age group, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. The show received 472,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating the previous week. In the top 150 cable shows for the evening, it came in at number 20. This was Rampage’s lowest total viewership since July 29th.

Battle of the Belts drew 317,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic an hour after Rampage. In the night’s top 150 cable shows, it came in at number #37.

The first Battle of the Belts special attracted 704,000 viewers and scored a 0.27 rating among viewers aged 18 to 49. It was ranked #11 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night.

The second special from this past April attracted 527,000 viewers and scored a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic while charting #10.

The third special in August drew 437,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic. In the night’s top 150 cable shows, it came in at number 12.

Here’s the breakdown of each demo for both shows:

* Viewers 18-49 – Rampage: 0.13 – Battle of the Belts: 0.10

* Female viewers 18-49 – Rampage: 0.08 – Battle of the Belts: 0.07

* Male viewers 18-49 – Rampage: 0.18 – Battle of the Belts: 0.13

* Viewers 18-34 – Rampage: 0.07 – Battle of the Belts: 0.06

* Female viewers 12-34 – Rampage: 0.05 – Battle of the Belts: 0.05

* Male viewers 12-34 – Rampage: 0.06 – Battle of the Belts: 0.04

* Viewers 25-54 – Rampage: 0.17 – Battle of the Belts: 0.13

* Viewers 50+ – Rampage: 0.19 – Battle of the Belts: 0.15