AEW Rampage And Battle of the Belts VI Viewership And Rating Report For 4/7/2023

The ratings for AEW Battle of the Belts 6 and Rampage from April 7, 2023 have been released.

Rampage averaged 503,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT at 10pm ET, according to WrestleNomics’ Brandon Thurston. It was ranked #6 in the top 150 cable shows for the night. The show had 340,000 viewers, a 0.10 rating, and was ranked #43 on cable last week.

Battle of the Belts drew 415,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic an hour after Rampage. It was ranked #12 in the top 150 cable shows for the night.

In January, the previous special received 409,000 viewers, a 0.11 key demo rating, and charted at #58.

The following is a breakdown of each demo for both shows:

* Viewers 18-49 – Rampage: 0.17 – Battle of the Belts: 0.14

* Female viewers 18-49 – Rampage: 0.12 – Battle of the Belts: 0.10

* Male viewers 18-49 – Rampage: 0.22 – Battle of the Belts: 0.18

* Viewers 18-34 – Rampage: 0.11 – Battle of the Belts: 0.11

* Female viewers 12-34 – Rampage: 0.05 – Battle of the Belts: 0.05

* Male viewers 12-34 – Rampage: 0.12 – Battle of the Belts: 0.11

* Viewers 25-54 – Rampage: 0.24 – Battle of the Belts: 0.19

* Viewers 50+ – Rampage: 0.22 – Battle of the Belts: 0.19