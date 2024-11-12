AEW Rampage And Collision Set To Air At Special Start Time On November 30

AEW will be holding a set of television tapings for their weekly episode of Rampage and Collision on Wednesday, November 27th from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

According to TNT, the taped episodes of Rampage and Collision will air at a special start time on Saturday, November 30th, with Collision airing at 4PM ET and Rampage airing at 6PM ET.

Rampage is being moved due to the hockey coverage as the Colorado Avalanche face the Dallas Stars at 9PM ET on Friday, November 29th. Players Era is set for Collision’s usual time as it will air at 7PM ET and 9:30PM ET.