AEW Rampage and Countdown To Double Or Nothing Timeslots Changed Again

TNT has moved this week’s AEW Rampage, which will be the final episode of Double Or Nothing, to a new time slot.

TNT revised their schedule earlier this week and had Rampage scheduled at 5:30pm ET. The schedule has been modified once more, as Rampage is now set to air at 6:30pm ET.

Due to a change in the NHL Playoffs broadcast schedule, this latest change has materialized.

It was announced earlier this week that TNT had a thirty-minute Countdown To Double Or Nothing preview show scheduled for Friday night at 10:30pm ET. That show will now air at 11:30 p.m. ET, immediately following NHL coverage.

This week’s AEW Rampage episode will be a live broadcast from Las Vegas’ Michelob Ultra Arena. Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho in a semi-finals match for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament is the only match announced as of this writing. The winner of Statlander vs. Soho will meet the winner of tonight’s AEW Dynamite semi-finals match between Britt Baker and Toni Storm in the finals at Double Or Nothing.

Since April 15, AEW Rampage has been preempted for four out of six episodes, and for the past three episodes, due to NBA and NHL playoffs.