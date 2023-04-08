AEW Rampage, Battle Of The Belts VI Pre-Show For Tonight (Video)

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns to TBS at 10/9c for this week’s installment of their weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, AEW Rampage, as well as the sixth installment of their AEW Battle of the Belts quarterly series at 11/10c.

Ahead of tonight’s show, which emanates from Kingston, Rhode Island, Lexy Nair and “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard of the Jericho Appreciation Society check-in with the official AEW Rampage and AEW Battle Of The Belts VI pre-show.

Watch the complete pre-show via the video player embedded below, and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight for live results coverage from Kingston, RI.