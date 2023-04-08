AEW Rampage, Battle Of The Belts VI Pre-Show For Tonight (Video)

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns to TBS at 10/9c for this week’s installment of their weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, AEW Rampage, as well as the sixth installment of their AEW Battle of the Belts quarterly series at 11/10c.
Ahead of tonight’s show, which emanates from Kingston, Rhode Island, Lexy Nair and “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard of the Jericho Appreciation Society check-in with the official AEW Rampage and AEW Battle Of The Belts VI pre-show.
Watch the complete pre-show via the video player embedded below, and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight for live results coverage from Kingston, RI.
Who's excited for TWO HOURS of LIVE #AEW action TONIGHT?!@LexyNair and @TheDaddyMagic definitely are!
Tune in to TNT at 10pm ET/9pm CT for #AEWRampage, and #AEWBOTB6 immediately after! pic.twitter.com/64wyeBdDw6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2023