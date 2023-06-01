AEW Rampage: Championship Friday To Feature AAA, NJPW & ROH Title Bouts

A lot of championship gold will be on-the-line this coming Friday night.

During the post-Double Or Nothing 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS on Wednesday night, All Elite Wrestling confirmed four title matches, with championships from Ring Of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling and AAA being defended on a special “Championship Friday” edition of Rampage on TNT.

Featured below is the scheduled lineup for the Friday, June 2, 2023 episode of AEW Rampage on TNT:

AEW RAMPAGE: CHAMPIONSHIP FRIDAY (6/2/2023)

* Dralistico vs. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Kommander (AAA Mega Title)* Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura (NJPW Strong Women’s Title)* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Action Andretti (NJPW TV Title)* Katsuyori Shibata vs. Lee Moriarty (ROH Pure Title)

