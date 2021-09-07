AEW Rampage & Countdown To All Out Ratings Report For 9/3

Friday’s live All Out go-home edition of AEW Rampage drew 696,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 3.60% from last week’s taped Rampage episode, which drew 722,000 viewers.

Friday’s live Rampage episode drew a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 11.76% from last week’s taped episode, which drew a 0.34 rating in the key demo. The 0.30 key demo rating represents 397,000 18-49 viewers. This is down 8.52% from the 434,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.34 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

20/20 on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 2.762 million viewers. WWE SmackDown on FOX at 8pm topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.62 rating.

AEW’s Countdown To All Out preview special aired at 11pm on TNT and drew 361,000 viewers, ranking #9 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.18 key demo rating. This is up 4.03% from the Countdown To Revolution special that aired back in March, which drew 347,000 viewers and a 0.12 key demo rating at 10pm on a Wednesday night following Dynamite. This is also up 1.12% from the Countdown To All Out 2020 special, which drew 357,000 viewers and a 0.14 key demo rating on a Saturday at 5:30pm.