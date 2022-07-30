AEW Rampage: Fight For The Fallen Results – July 29, 2022

It’s Friday Night, and you know what that means!

All Elite Wrestling returns from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts for the annual Fight For The Fallen edition of AEW Rampage tonight on TNT.

On tap for the special event this evening is Orange Cassidy & The Best Friends vs. Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt & Satnam Singh, Ethan Page vs. Leon Ruffin, Lee Moriarty vs. Matt Sydal, Anna Jay vs. Ruby Soho, plus we hear from new ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage: Fight For The Fallen results from Friday, July 29, 2022. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on TNT from 10-11pm on 7/29/2022.

AEW RAMPAGE: FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN RESULTS (7/29/2022)

We see the usual opening video as the “This is Rampage, baby!” theme song plays and then we shoot inside the DCU Center for this week’s special Fight For The Fallen edition of AEW Rampage on TNT.

The commentary trio of Jim Ross, Excalibur and Chris Jericho welcome us to the show and then we head down to the ring for our opening contest.

Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt & Satnam Singh vs. Orange Cassidy & Best Friends

With that said, out comes Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh for an AEW Trios match that will kick off in-ring action on the annual AEW Fight For The Fallen special event.

Orange Cassidy’s new theme song plays and “Good Ole’ J.R.” gets a little boost of enthusiasm as “The Freshly Squeezed” one emerges and makes his way down to the ring with Chuck Taylor and Trent Baretta of The Best Friends.

All six men have made their way to the ring. The bell sounds. It’s time for our first of four advertised matches here on tonight’s show to get off-and-running.

After some good back-and-forth offense in the early goings, we see The Best Friends and Orange Cassidy start to pull ahead into the offensive driver’s seats.

The trio enjoys some success for a couple of minutes until the massive Satnam Singh tags in for his team. The big man manhandles all three members of the opposing team with relative ease.

As he tags back out and the three-heel team settles into the offensive lead, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

We return from the break and we see the heels are still in control of things. However, this doesn’t last much longer, as the babyface trio start to fight into competitive form from underneath before ultimately clutching victory from the jaws of defeat.

As soon as the three count is recognized and the bell sounds, we see the heel trio immediately begin a post-match beat down of the winning team. This lasts until we see Wardlow emerge from the back.

The reigning TNT Champion heads down to the ring and chases off Lethal, Dutt and Singh, effectively making the save for the “Freshly Squeezed” one and his buddies. That’s how this week’s opener wraps up.

Winners: Orange Cassidy & The Best Friends

“All Ego” Ethan Page vs. Leon Ruffin

It’s time to head right back to the ring for our second of four matches scheduled for tonight’s show, as the ring announcer begins his formal ring introductions for the competitors involved in our second bout of tonight’s show.

The commentary trio mention how this next bout is a rematch of a showdown that took place on a recent edition of the weekly digital series, AEW Dark: Elevation.

With that said, out comes “All Ego” Ethan Page ready for singles action. Already in the ring is his opponent for this match, Leon Ruffin.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one here inside the DCU Center in Worcester, Mass.

We see Page start off in the offensive driver’s seat almost straight out of the gate.

Ruffin is moderately competitive in the early goings, however literally a minute or so later we see Page hit his finisher for the pin fall victory.

Quick an easy squash match-level victory for The Men of the Year member here on the Fight For The Fallen special edition of AEW Rampage on TNT this evening.

Winner: “All Ego” Ethan Page

Lee Moriarty vs. Matt Sydal

It’s time to head right back to the ring for our second of four matches scheduled for tonight’s show, as the ring announcer begins his formal ring introductions for the competitors involved in our second bout of tonight’s show.

This one-on-one showdown was announced on last week’s AEW on TV program after Lee Moriarty defeated Dante Martin and showed more viciousness than sportsmanship, which got under the skin of his friend/mentor turned rival Matt Sydal.

Each man makes their respective entrance to the squared circle for this, the third of four bouts scheduled for tonight’s show. Once again like last week, we see Stokely Hathaway coming out to get a closer look at Moriarty, as he continues to scout the promising young talent.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with Moriarty vs. Sydal here on the Fight For The Fallen special edition of AEW Rampage on TNT from the DCU Center in Worcester, Mass.

Moriarty and Sydal shake hands, however before Sydal lets go, Moriarty delivers a head butt. He delivers a Front Chancery, but Sydal fires back with a knee strike. Sydal hits a kick to Moriarty’s face, followed by a low drop kick.

He delivers a standing moonsault, then goes for a pin but Moriarty kicks out. Moriarty slides to the outside, but Sydal delivers a baseball drop kick, followed by a moon sault off the top rope. Moriarty comes back and sends Sydal into the barricade back first.

Moriarty hits him with a boot to the face, then tosses him back into the ring. Sydal hits a kick to Moriarty’s thigh, but Moriarty fires back with a kick. Sydal delivers a round house kick, but Moriarty hits a lariat.

Now we see Lee Moriarty hit a knee to Sydal’s head, but Sydal fires back with a Question Mark kick. Sydal hits the Lightning Spiral, then goes for a pin but Moriarty kicks out. Stokley Hathaway comes to ringside and watches on.

This leads to the finish of what has been an excellent contest here on Rampage, as Hathaway interferes on behalf of Moriarty, which allows Moriarty to hit a DDT.

From there, he goes for a pin but Moriarty kicks out. Moriarty locks in the Border City Stretch on Sydal moments later and Sydal taps out. Moriarty with another impressive win as he continues his ascension up the rankings in All Elite Wrestling.

Winner: Lee Moriarty