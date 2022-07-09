AEW Rampage Fyter Fest Night 1 Matches Revealed

The Fyter Fest Night 1 edition of AEW Rampage on TNT will feature a new match and a new segment.

The first standard AEW tag team bout between Private Party and Lucha Brothers since Fenix and Penta won the first AEW World Tag Team Titles Tournament on the October 23, 2019 Dynamite will take place on the Rampage Fyter Fest Night 1 episode next Friday. On December 7, 2019, at House of Glory Nine, The Lucha Bros defeated Private Party in another standard tag team match with the HOG Tag Team Titles on the line.

Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix will compete in their first AEW tag match since losing to The Young Bucks at the June 3 Rampage. They are currently feuding with Rush and Andrade El Idolo, but Private Party is their next opponent. Since their victory over Bear Country at the June 11 Dark tapings, Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy have not competed for AEW.

The Gunn Club will also address their decision to turn on The Acclaimed on Dynamite this past Wednesday on next week’s Rampage.

Matches for Night Two of the Fyter Fest Rampage are still unknown. On July 13, Night One of Dynamite/Rampage will be taped at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia, and on July 20, Night Two of both programs will be taped at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.

Here is the current line-up for AEW Rampage Fyter Fest Night One:

– ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham defends against Lee Moriarty

– The Gunn Club explains why they turned on The Acclaimed

– Private Party vs. The Lucha Brothers