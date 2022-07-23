AEW Rampage: Fyter Fest Night 4 Results – July 22, 2022

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, AEW Rampage, from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.

On tap for tonight’s AEW Rampage: Fyter Fest Week 2 special event is “Hangman” Adam Page & John Silver vs. The Butcher & The Blade, Lee Moriarty vs. Dante Martin, Jay Lethal vs. Christopher Daniels, Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter will be action, plus Max Caster and Austin Gunn take part in a rap battle.

AEW RAMPAGE: FYTER FEST WEEK 2 RESULTS (7/22/2022)

This week’s show kicks off with the usual, “This is Rampage, baby!” theme song and video package. From there, we shoot inside the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia for AEW Rampage: Fyter Fest Night 4.

The second week of Fyter Fest wraps up tonight, but not before one more hour of AEW action on TNT. The commentary team welcomes us to the show and then we head to the ring for our opening contest.

“Hangman” Adam Page & John Silver vs. The Butcher & The Blade

Tag-team action will get us started here on this week’s show. The entrances of the two teams took place during the “Exclusive Entrance” live stream on AEW’s official YouTube channel, so this one gets underway right away.

The bell sounds and this week’s show is now officially off-and-running. We see all four men brawling and then we see John Silver and The Butcher kick things off for their respective teams. Butcher hits Silver with a few big forearm shots and tags in The Blade.

Blade picks up where Butcher left off, taking it to The Dark Order member in the corner of the ring. He blasts him with a big chop before tagging Butcher back into the ring.

Jim Ross points out the classic old-school strategy being used by the duo, as they are keeping Silver in their corner of the ring and utilizing quick, frequent tags.

Silver finally gets in a big shot and makes a much-needed tag to Page. “Hangman” hits the ring with a ton of energy and starts beating down Blade. He also knocks Butcher out of the ring. He leaps onto Butcher from the ring on one side and runs back into the ring, where he sprints to the other side and dives out onto Blade as well.

The fans chant “Cowboy sh*t” as he continues his fast-paced, offensive spree. He comes off the top with a big flying lariat for a close near fall attempt. Butcher ends up yanking Page out of the ring to the floor, where he rams him into the barricade and ring apron a few times before rolling him back into the ring.

Blade puts the boots to him and then tags in Butcher, who chokes Page with the bottom rope as Excalibur talks us into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

As soon as we settle back in from the break, we see Page tag in Silver who comes into the ring with a ton of energy. He blasts Butcher with a big uppercut that cuts Blade open, seemingly hard-way. Blade’s face turns to a crimson mask as he and Butcher utilize double-team action to shift the offensive momentum into their favor.

After The Butcher and The Blade enjoy a few more minutes in the offensive driver’s seat, we see him finally buy himself enough time to make the tag to “Hangman.” Page comes into the ring like a man possessed and ultimately finishes this one off with his finisher for the pin fall victory.

Winners: “Hangman” Adam Page & John Silver

ROH Death Before Dishonor Pay-Per-View Hype

From there, we shoot to a quick vignette promoting one of the featured bouts at this Saturday’s Ring Of Honor pay-per-view, Death Before Dishonor 2022.

As we return to the program, the commentators run down some of the other action in store for wrestling fans at the big ROH special event coming up this weekend. From there, we head to another commercial break.

Claudio Castagnoli Talks Showdown For World Title At ROH Death Before Dishonor

When we return from the break, Claudio Castagnoli heads to the ring. He gets into the squared circle and grabs a microphone and then begins talking about his scheduled match at Saturday’s ROH Death Before Dishonor 2022 pay-per-view.

The former WWE Superstar known as Cesaro talks about the one thing that has alluded him throughout his entire wrestling career — capturing a world championship. He says this Saturday that changes when he squares off against ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham.

Castagnoli says Gresham made the mistake of tugging on Superman’s cape. He says he is “Claudio Godd*mn Castagnoli — your NEW Ring Of Honor World Champion.”

He then drops the mic like a comedian who just told his last, best joke before exiting stage right. His theme hits as Excalibur does another hard-sell for Saturday’s ROH PPV.

Wardlow Says Sh*t A Whole Bunch …

A vignette featuring Wardlow boasting his ability to beat the sh*t out of every locker room in the business.

This included him saying the word “sh*t” what seemed like an obnoxious amount of times. He closes by inviting anyone interested to test him to find out exactly where they stand.

Lee Moriarty vs. Dante Martin

Now it’s time to head back to the ring for our next match here at AEW Rampage: Fyter Fest Night 4. This one features two of the more promising young talents in AEW.

With that said, Lee Moriarty and Dante Martin make their way to the ring and the bell sounds for this one-on-one showdown. We see both guys in a lengthy “feeling out process,” as J.R. points out on commentary.

From there, Martin starts to pull ahead into the offensive lead, as he turns up the intensity and starts flying all over the place, blasting Moriarty with several big shots and spots.

He goes for a near fall, but Moriarty kicks out after the count of two and then proceeds to shift the offensive momentum in his favor. This doesn’t last long, as Martin fights back and ultimately sends Moriarty out to the floor as Excalibur talks us into a mid-match commercial break.

As we return from the break, we see Moriarty controlling the action as Stokely Hathaway ends up coming out from the backstage area. He appears to be cheering on and scouting Moriarty, who the commentators talk about showing a more violent offensive arsenal than usual.

Things end up wrapping up soon thereafter with Moriarty holding the ropes on a roll-up attempt by Martin that he reverses.

Winner: Lee Moriarty

Matt Sydal Believes He’s Going To Have To Kick Lee Moriarty’s Ass

Matt Sydal gets on the mic after the bout and scolds Moriarty, saying he never thought he’d see him take the low road. He says next week on Rampage he’s going to kick his ass.

Moriarty heads to the back and refuses a business card that Stokely tries handing to him.

Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Ashley Damboise & Skye Blue

Our next match of the evening here on AEW Rampage: Fyter Fest Week 2, which takes place in the women’s tag-team division, is up next.

We hear the familiar sounds of the theme music of Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Out she comes accompanied by her partner, Jamie Hayter, and Rebel.

The duo settle inside the ring as the commentators point out that Baker and Hayter have never won a tag-team match together ever.

Baker and Hayter’s opponents, Ashley Damboise and Skye Blue are already in the ring and the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running.

We see Baker set the tone early on, beating down Skye Blue as the commentators sing her praises on the broadcast. She tags in Hayter, who picks up where Baker left off, taking it to Blue.

She stops briefly and Baker gets in some cheap shots on Blue as the referee had his back turned. Blue recovers and connects with a big running boot to the face of Hayter.

Baker ends up tagging herself in with a blind tag before pulling Blue out of the ring to the floor and connecting with a spinning neck-breaker.

Back in the ring, Baker continues to put it on Blue, while also taunting Ashley Damboise as she looks over at her on the ring apron across the ring.

Blue gets in a little offense and then crawls over to make the tag to Damboise. Baker also makes a tag, so in comes Hayter. Damboise and Hayter mix it up with Damboise getting the better of things until Hayter avoids a neckbreaker attempt.

She tags in Baker, who hits a rip-cord and then another big spot before calling for the glove from Rebel after tagging out. She slides it on and then gets tagged back in. She heads to the top and hits a spinning double under-hook suplex before a blindslide lariat from Hayter sets her up for the Lockjaw submission. She gets the tap out and she and Hayter pick up their first tag-team win.

Winners: Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter

Ariya Daivari — Coming Soon

Once the women’s tag-team match wraps up, we head to another commercial break. When we return, we see an “Ariya Daivari — Coming Soon” vignette hyping the upcoming AEW debut of the former WWE Superstar.

Max Caster vs. Austin Gunn Rap Battle

Lil Scrappy is in the ring to host the first-ever AEW Rap Battle. He announces the details and then this rap battle gets off-and-running.

Austin Gunn starts off and actually does pretty well, hitting Max Caster with some rhymes about his past relationship with Kris Statlander and taking some other digs at him and his tag-team partner, Anthony Bowens

Now it’s time for Max Caster to get on the mic. He hops on the mic and says “Yo!” a bunch and then does his trademark, “Listennnn” starter before getting into his verse for this round. He doesn’t do or say much but closes by saying an “assboys” line that pops the crowd.

Austin Gunn goes for another round and does well again, closing with a line calling out Max Caster for gimmick infringement for taking John Cena’s old WWE persona.

Caster hits some lines about Austin’s father, Billy Gunn, and how he wasn’t any good and had reality shows no one watched. He closes with another “assboys” line that pops the crowd once again.

Austin Gunn ends up choking and whines about not being an assboy. Lil Scrappy declares Max Caster and The Acclaimed the winners. This leads to Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn and Billy Gunn beating down Caster and Bowens.

Billy Gunn heads out of the ring and grabs a trash can. He throws it into the ring to his sons and we see Colten Gunn hold Caster as Austin blasts him in the head with it. They leave The Acclaimed laying to end the segment.

Jay Lethal vs. Christopher Daniels

It’s almost main event time, but first, it’s time for the weekly pre-match split-screen interview hosted by Mark Henry. He sets the stage and then Daniels starts off with his comments first.

Jay Lethal then chimes in and claims that Daniels shouldn’t have gone first and then explains why tonight’s match is not going to be a challenge.

Lethal says Samoa Joe isn’t going to be one either when they square off against him this Saturday at ROH Death Before Dishonor with the ROH Television Championship on-the-line.

Daniels chimes in again asking Henry to say his catchphrase and wrap this up so he can beat Lethal’s ass. “The World’s Strongest Man” obliges and then the interview segment wraps up.

We hear Excalibur, as fast as a human being can possibly speak, run down the announced lineups thus far for next week’s AEW programming, as well as this Saturday’s ROH PPV.

Now we head back inside the arena where the ROH ring announcer introduces Christopher Daniels. “The Fallen Angel” makes his way down to the ring and settles inside as his theme wraps up.

Bobby Cruise then introduces his opponent, Jay Lethal, who emerges alongside Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh, as Caprice Coleman is introduced, as he will be joining the gang on commentary for the call on tonight’s Rampage: Fyter Fest Week 2 main event.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running as this week’s main event gets underway. We see Lethal try and get an unfair jump on Daniels, but Daniels immediately starts fighting back.

He settles into the offensive driver’s seat, landing a big elbow drop for a near fall attempt that Lethal easily kicks out of at the count of one.

We see some more great back-and-forth action before we head to a mid-match commercial break as the main event of Fyter Fest Night 4 continues.

As we settle back in from the break we see Daniels getting in some good offense until Lethal finally shifts the momentum into his favor and ends Daniels’ night with his Lethal Injection finisher for the pin fall victory.

Once the match wraps up, we see the massive Satnam Singh attack Daniels and leave him laying as he, Sonjay Dutt and Jay Lethal head to the back while Jim Ross and the rest of the AEW commentary team thank us for tuning in and hype tomorrow night’s ROH Death Before Dishonor 2022 pay-per-view.

Winner: Jay Lethal