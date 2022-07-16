AEW Rampage: Fyter Fest Results – July 15, 2022

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with their latest edition of AEW Rampage, which this week features the Fyter Fest 2022 Night Two theme.

On tap for tonight’s edition of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program is Jonathan Gresham vs. Lee Moriarty for the ROH Championship, Private Party vs. The Lucha Bros, Malakai Black & Brody King vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds, Kris Statlander & Athena will be in action, plus we hear from The Gunn Club.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage: Fyter Fest results from Friday, July 15, 2022.

AEW RAMPAGE: FYTER FEST RESULTS (7/15/2022)

This week’s special Fyter Fest edition of AEW Rampage on TNT kicks off with the usual “This is Rampage, baby!” theme song and opening video and then we shoot inside the arena in Savannah, GA. where the commentary team welcomes us to the show.

The Dark Order vs. The House Of Black

From there, we head down to the ring for our first match of the evening, which will be contested in the AEW tag-team division.

In the ring are the two teams that will be competing against each other, as The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds are on one side of the ring, while The House of Black’s Malakai Black and Brody King are standing on the other.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this opening tag-team contest. Reynolds and King kick things off for their respective teams, as this one officially gets underway.

King fares well early on, but then the fast-paced, hgih flying style of Reynolds helps take over for The Dark Order. Malakai tags in and he too struggles with the pace set by Reynolds.

The commentators talk about Julia Hart now being aligned with The House of Black and how she seems more comfortable as part of the group now. Malakai hits a low blow on Reynolds that shifts the momentum back in the favor of The House of Black.

King tags back in and John Silver calls for the tag on his end. He gets it. Chris Jericho, who is on commentary, jokes about The Dark Order member on the broadcast. We then head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

We return from the break and see Malakai taking it to Reynolds. Reynolds starts to make a comeback and then tags in Silver. The two hit some double-team offense and Silver settles into the offensive lead with Malakai.

All four men end up involved and then we see things shift into the favor of The House of Black. We then see King finish things off and score the pin fall victory. Good opener.

Winners: Malakai Black & Brody King

Darby Allin & Sting Attack The House Of Black

Once the match wraps up, we see Darby Allin leap off the top of the entrance tunnel like a bat, splashing onto The House of Black members. Sting then runs out.

As Darby and Brody duke it out, we see Malalai and Sting fiercely stare each other down.

Miro Sent For Or Recruited?

We move to a message from “The Redeemer” Miro, who asks The House of Black if they sent for him or are trying to recruit him. We then head to another commercial break.

ROH Championship

Lee Moriarty vs. Jonathan Gresham (C)

We return from the break to Caprice Coleman joining the gang on commentary for this ROH Championship contest.

Lee Moriarty makes his way out to the introduction by the ROH ring announcer. He is accompanied by Matt Sydal. He settles in the ring.

Now the theme for the champ hits and out comes Jonathan Gresham accompanied by Tully Blanchard and members of Tully Blanchard Enterprises.

The bell sounds and it’s time for one-on-one championship action here at night two of AEW Fyter Fest 2022.

We see the code of honor upheld as they shake hands at the onset, but then minutes later, when the ref isn’t looking we see Gresham bop Moriarty with a blatant low blow.

As Gresham settles into the offensive lead, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. We return from the break to Moriarty in the midst of a fired up comeback on offense.

We see Moriarty nearly pull off the win on a few pin attempts, however Gresham ultimately manages to hang on. Gresham ends up getting his Octopus finisher for the win.

Winner and STILL ROH Champion: Jonathan Gresham

After The Match: Claudio Castagnoli With Designs On ROH Title?

After the match, Gresham gets on the mic for a quick post-bout interview in the ring with Tony Schiavone.

Tully Blanchard sings his praises too and then they are interrupted by Claudio Castagnoli, who comes out as Excalibur speculates that he has his sights set on the ROH Championship

Christopher Daniels With Message For Jay Lethal

We also see a promo backstage from Christopher Daniels and he talks about how Samoa Joe is going to choke out Jay Lethal at ROH Death Before Dishonor. He says he may slap him first.

Kris Statlander & Athena vs. Charlotte & Robyn Renegade

We return inside the arena where Kris Statlander’s music hits. She comes out and stops and is joined by “The Fallen Goddess” Athena. The two head to the ring.

Already in the ring are their opponents — Charlotte and Robyn Renegade. The twin team are ready for action in the women’s tag-team division.

The bell sounds after some pre-match action that sees Athena and Statlander dominating. Athena continues to dominate after the bell and she heads to the top-rope. She connects with a stunner off the top for the quick pin fall victory.

Winners: Kris Statlander & Athena