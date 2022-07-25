AEW Rampage Fyter Fest Week 2 Viewership and Rating Report for 7/22/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the taped Fyter Fest Night 2 episode of AEW Rampage averaged 428,000 views on TNT.

This represents a 1.60% decline from the recorded episode from the previous week, which attracted 435,000 viewers for the Fyter Fest Night 1 show.

In the key 18-49 age demographic, Rampage received a 0.17 rating on Friday. This is a 21.42% increase over the show from the week prior, which received a 0.14 rating in the important demo. According to Wrestlenomics, Friday’s 0.17 key demo rating indicates 222,000 18-49 viewers, an increase of 21.31% from the 183,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.14 key demo rating indicated the prior week.

With a 0.17 key demo rating, Friday’s Rampage placed #6 for the evening on the Cable Top 150. This is up from the previous week’s #11 ranking.