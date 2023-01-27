AEW Rampage Gets New 6-Man Tag Bout, Tony Khan Comments

You can officially pencil in a new six-man tag-team match for tonight’s AEW Rampage.

Ahead of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT program, which premieres this evening at 10/9c from Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY., Tony Khan surfaced on social media with a new match-announcement.

The AEW and ROH President announced Danhausen & The Best Friends vs. Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh in a six-man tag-team match for tonight’s show.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT:

AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW (1/27/2023)

* “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Wheeler Yuta* Powerhouse Hobbs will be in action* Jamie Hayter vs. Emi Sakura (AEW Women’s Title Eliminator)* Danhausen & The Best Friends vs. Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh

