AEW Rampage: Grand Slam Matches Set For Next Week’s 2-Hour Show

You can officially pencil in some big matches for next week’s AEW Rampage show.

On AEW Collision on Saturday night, three bouts were made official for next week’s special two-hour “Grand Slam” edition of AEW Rampage on TNT.

Scheduled for next Friday’s show at 10/9c is The Mogul Embassy vs. Hangman Page & The Young Bucks for the ROH Six-Man Tag-Team Championships, The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. The Dark Order for the AEW Trios Championships, as well as Darby Allin & Sting vs. Christian Cage & Luchasaurus.

