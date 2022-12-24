AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash Results – December 23, 2022

It’s Friday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas this evening for their special annual “Holiday Bash” themed episode of AEW Rampage.

On tap for the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, which kicks off at 10/9c, is the first-ever $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale, which will include the Blackpool Combat Club, The Best Friends, The Dark Order and others.

Also scheduled is “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn & Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed taking on Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal in tag-team action, TBS Women’s Champion Jade Cargill vs. VertVixen in a title eliminator bout, and we will hear from the likes of Wardlow, Eddie Kingston & Ortiz, plus more.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash results from Friday, December 23, 2022 at Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE: HOLIDAY BASH RESULTS (12/23/2022)

we shoot inside AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Jim Ross welcomes us to the special Holiday Bash themed edition of the show for this week and mentions how Chris Jericho is joining in on commentary this week. After the commentators introduce themselves, we head down to the ring for our opening contest.

$300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale

Rush, Dralistico & Preston Vance vs. The Butcher, The Blade & Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Ari Daivari, Josh Woods & Tony Nese vs. Serpentico, Luther & Angelico vs. John Silver, Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds

The bell sounds and Justin Roberts runs down the rules for the first-ever gimmick match. Things get started off with The Best Friends trio of Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor, La Facción Ingobernable, as well as The Butcher, The Blade and Kip Sabian.

From there, we see The Blackpool Combat Club and The Dark Order enter next, followed by Serpentico, Luther and Angelico, then Daivari, Woods and Nese. Fox and Top Flight were out last.

The match came down to Fox and Top Flight with The Blackpool Combat Club. Despite The Dark Order asking him to stay in the back, Adam Page came out to attack Moxley until security got in between them.

Page hit a big dive to the floor. Castagnoli was left alone with Top Flight and they ended up getting the win after the double teams became too much for him to fight off. Top Flight and Fox are the winners of the $300,000.

Winners: Top Flight & AR Fox

Eddie Kingston & Ortiz Want To Fight, Malakai Black Wants To Tell Riddles

Eddie Kingston and Ortiz are making their way to the ring. Kingston says the House of Black have been sent a contract, but they haven’t signed. Kingston wants to fight. Let’s do this.

From there, Malakai Black appears on screen and says “all in due time.” He then tells a riddle on screen that confuses everyone, leading “The Mad King” to question the allegiance of his brother, Ortiz. For reference, The House of Black cleared the ring a few weeks ago, but spared Ortiz, which would lead Kingston to be suspicious.

Sammy Guevara Assures Irritated Daniel Garcia Big Things Are Coming In 2023

We shoot backstage to the interview zone where Renee Paquette is standing by with a couple of the Jericho Appreciation Society members. “The Spanish God” Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia are shown.

Garcia is clearly annoyed, but Guevara ignores the obvious signs and assures him that they’re family, which he sealed with a forced hug that Garcia tried to push away. He tells him that big things are in store for them in the New Year.

TBS Women’s Championship Eliminator

Jade Cargill (C) vs. VervVixen

Now we head back inside the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX. where the familiar sounds of Jade Cargill’s theme song hits. “That B*tch” makes her way out for the advertised TBS Women’s Championship Eliminator showdown against VeriVixen, who is already waiting for her in the ring.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see the TBS Women’s Champion get off to a strong start. As she settles into the offensive lead, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues in the ring.

When we return from the break, we see the undefeated 44-0 women’s champion still very much in the offensive driver’s seat. She beats down VeriVixen en route to connecting with a big pump-kick, which leads to the pin fall victory and a 45-0 flawless record for Jade Cargill.

Winner: Jade Cargill