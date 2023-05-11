AEW Rampage Line-Up For This Saturday (5/13/2023)

Due to the NHL Playoffs showing on Friday night, this week’s AEW Rampage on TNT will air on Saturday night at 10 p.m. ET. The show was recorded on Wednesday at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena.

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage and Swerve Strickland of The Mogul Embassy will face John Silver and Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order in the main event of Rampage. IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team and NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champion Kyle Fletcher, The Acclaimed, and veteran hometown star Allysin Kay are among those competing. This will be Kay’s second match in the AEW squared circle, but it’s officially her first match for the company. She competed at AEW Full Gear 2020, but lost to then-champion Serena Deeb in a match for the NWA World Women’s Title.

Full spoilers for Saturday’s Rampage can be found by clicking here.

Here is the complete line-up for Saturday’s show:

* The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade

* The Gunns will speak

* Toni Storm vs. Allysin Kay

* Action Andretti vs. IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team and NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champion Kyle Fletcher

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage and Swerve Strickland of The Mogul Embassy vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order

* Plus appearances by Saraya, Ruby Soho, Ethan Page, The Hardys and others