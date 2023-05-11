AEW Rampage Lineup For This Friday Night In Detroit, MI.

You can officially pencil in some action for this Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage.

Ahead of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, which emanates from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI., multiple matches and segments were announced for the show.

Scheduled for this Friday night is The Butcher, The Blade & Kip Sabian vs. The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn in Trios action, Action Andretti vs. Kyle Fletcher in singles action, as well as Toni Storm vs. Allysin Kay in women’s action.

Also scheduled is Shane “Swerve” Strickland & “The Machine” Brian Cage vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order, as well as a segment featuring The Gunns.

