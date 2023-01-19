AEW Rampage Lineup For This Friday Night’s Show Announced

The lineup is set for this week’s edition of AEW Rampage on TNT.
Ahead of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, All Elite Wrestling has announced several matches and segments for the program.
The following lineup is set for Friday night’s installment of AEW Rampage:
AEW RAMPAGE ON TNT PREVIEW
* Daniel Garcia vs. Action Andretti
* We hear from Eddie Kingston
* Brian Cage vs. Willow Mack
* Jade Cargill & Leila Grey in action
* Ethan Page vs. Jungle Boy Jack Perry
Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Friday night starting 10/9c for live AEW Rampage results coverage.