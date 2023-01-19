AEW Rampage Lineup For This Friday Night’s Show Announced

The lineup is set for this week’s edition of AEW Rampage on TNT.

Ahead of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, All Elite Wrestling has announced several matches and segments for the program.

The following lineup is set for Friday night’s installment of AEW Rampage:

AEW RAMPAGE ON TNT PREVIEW

* Daniel Garcia vs. Action Andretti

* We hear from Eddie Kingston

* Brian Cage vs. Willow Mack

* Jade Cargill & Leila Grey in action

* Ethan Page vs. Jungle Boy Jack Perry

