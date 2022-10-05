AEW Rampage Match Between Andrade El Idolo and Preston Vance Pulled

Andrade El Idolo and Preston “10” Vance’s match, which was scheduled to take place at AEW Rampage, has been nixed. The match was scheduled to take place on the same day as the anniversary of Brodie Lee’s final match, with Vance pitting his mask against Andrade’s career in AEW.

There has been no explanation provided for why the match was removed from the show. Khan stated that there are no plans to change the celebration of Brodie’s final match.

The following was announced by Khan:

“Friday’s bout @Pres10Vance vs @AndradeElIdolo is off. We’ll still celebrate the anniversary of @ThisBrodieLee ‘s final match at #AEWRampage as 10 will get the shot he missed at All Out:

World Trios Championship

Death Triangle vs Dark Order

See you tonight for #AEWDynamite on TBS”

Andrade has been dropping hints that he might be leaving the company ever since the match between Vance and himself was announced last week. Andrade and Sammy Guevara have been going back and forth on Twitter for some time now.

