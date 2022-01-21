AEW Rampage Match Changed Due To Wrestler Contracting Covid-19

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan announced that the tag team match between Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero) and The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) for tonight’s live edition of Rampage will not be taking place due to “medical protocols.” Trent Beretta will now be facing Nick Jackson in a singles match.

Romero confirmed on Twitter that he has Covid-19:

“Sorry everyone… Gonna have push back the RPG Vice reunion. COVID got me. Currently I’m feeling very mild symptoms. I’m vaxed and boosted so should kick right out of this!!”