AEW Rampage Match Changed Due To Wrestler Contracting Covid-19

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan announced that the tag team match between Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero) and The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) for tonight’s live edition of Rampage will not be taking place due to “medical protocols.” Trent Beretta will now be facing Nick Jackson in a singles match.
Romero confirmed on Twitter that he has Covid-19:
“Sorry everyone… Gonna have push back the RPG Vice reunion. COVID got me. Currently I’m feeling very mild symptoms. I’m vaxed and boosted so should kick right out of this!!”
Sorry everyone… Gonna have push back the RPG Vice reunion. COVID got me. Currently I’m feeling very mild symptoms. I’m vaxed and boosted so should kick right out of this!!
— ROCKY ROMERO🇵🇷 aka “Chico El Luchador” (@azucarRoc) January 21, 2022