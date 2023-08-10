AEW Rampage Matches Announced For This Friday

You can officially pencil in some matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

On the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT program on Friday night, Darby Allin will go one-on-one against “The Machine” Brian Cage.

Also scheduled for the show is Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny TV for the AEW International Championship, as well as Saraya vs. Skye Blue in a match in the ongoing AEW Women’s Championship tournament for the four-way title match at AEW ALL IN 2023.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Friday night for live AEW Rampage results coverage from Columbus, OH.