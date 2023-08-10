AEW Rampage Matches Announced For This Friday

By
Matt Boone
-

You can officially pencil in some matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

On the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT program on Friday night, Darby Allin will go one-on-one against “The Machine” Brian Cage.

Also scheduled for the show is Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny TV for the AEW International Championship, as well as Saraya vs. Skye Blue in a match in the ongoing AEW Women’s Championship tournament for the four-way title match at AEW ALL IN 2023.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Friday night for live AEW Rampage results coverage from Columbus, OH.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR