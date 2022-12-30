AEW Rampage: New Years Smash 2022 Preview For Tonight

It’s Friday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado for the final Rampage of 2022.

On tap for tonight’s AEW Rampage: New Years Smash 2022 themed show is Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, as well as Jade Cargill defending the TBS Women’s title against Kiera Hogan.

Also scheduled for tonight’s one-hour AEW on TNT program is Kip Sabian in action, Tony Schiavone talks to Jon Moxley and Shane “Swerve” Strickland goes one-on-one against Wheeler Yuta.

