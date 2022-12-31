AEW Rampage: New Years Smash Results – December 30, 2022

It’s Friday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado for the final Rampage of 2022.

On tap for tonight’s AEW Rampage: New Years Smash 2022 themed show is Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, as well as Jade Cargill defending the TBS Women’s title against Kiera Hogan.

Also scheduled for tonight’s one-hour AEW on TNT program is Kip Sabian in action, Tony Schiavone talks to Jon Moxley and Shane “Swerve” Strickland goes one-on-one against Wheeler Yuta.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage: New Years Smash results from Friday, December 30, 2022. The following report was written by Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE: NEW YEARS SMASH RESULTS (12/30/2022)

The usual “This is Rampage, baby!” theme and accompanying video plays as the commentators welcome us to the show and we shoot inside the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, CO.

AEW All-Atlantic Championship

Orange Cassidy (C) vs. Trent Beretta

We head right down to the ring for our opening contest, which will feature the All-Atlantic Championship on-the-line. Already in the ring are the two competitors in the first match of the evening.

The champion, Orange Cassidy, and the challenger, his friend and frequent teammate, Trent Beretta of The Best Friends, are both ready for action. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one.

Cassidy and Beretta exchange back-and-forth action early on with Paul Wight and the rest of the gang on commentary calling the action. The fans chant “This is Awesome!” after several minutes of action.

Trent whips Orange off the ropes and directly into a piledriver for a close near fall. As Kip Sabian plays dumb, he calls the action as his wife Penelope Ford heads to the ring. She hops on the ring apron and distracts Trent.

With the distraction, Cassidy ends up hitting the Beach Break on Trent for a close near fall. Sabian sarcastically suggests that Penelope helped Orange. He hits the Orange Punch and gets the 1-2-3 to retain his title.

Winner and STILL AEW All-Atlantic Champion: Orange Cassidy

Sting Gives Some Real Talk To Darby Allin

We see Tony Schiavone backstage with Darby Allin and Sting backstage after their involvement on Dynamite. They talk about how Darby has a title shot set against Samoa Joe for the TNT title. He talks about being a former TNT Champion.

He says he’s not sure his hometown fans believe in him. He says he’s not sure if Sting believes in him. He questions Sting. Sting says what if he says no. He says then he’ll doubt him like everyone else. He says if he believes in him he might lose the chip on his shoulder.

And if that happens, Samoa Joe beats him. Sting tells Darby he needs to stop the madness. He needs to stop worrying about what everyone thinks. He says it doesn’t matter what his dad, Sting, or the fans think, it only matters what Darby thinks. He says, “Now go out there and win your title back. Shut your mouth and just do it!”

Kip Sabian vs. Enhancement Talent

We return inside the arena to a match in progress, as Kip Sabian beats down some unknown wrestler in the ring with relative ease as the crowd reacts. He eventually connects with an Orange Punch and scores the quick squash match victory.

Winner: Kip Sabian

Preston Vance Done Playing Along

We shoot backstage where Preston Vance talks about how he is done playing along. He questions where he’d be at in his AEW career right now if he wasn’t stuck behind a mask and forced to do a stupid hand gesture as part of The Dark Order for so long.

He says now everyone knows what he has always known — he can fight and talk. We head to another commercial break after this.