AEW Rampage on TNT This Friday Has Special Start Time

This Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT will have a special start time of 5:30 p.m EST / 2:30 p.m. PST. The timeslot move is caused by TNT’s coverage of game three of the NHL Stanley Cup playoff series between the Carolinea Hurricanes and Boston Bruins.

Friday’s AEW Rampage will feature rising star Hook in action, according to AEW’s official Twitter account.

THIS FRIDAY, May 6 on #AEWRampage with an Earlier Special start time of 5:30pm ET / 4:30pm CT on @tntdrama, the Cold Hearted, Handsome Devil @730hook will be in action! pic.twitter.com/uzhOwQlJpi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 2, 2022

Due to the nature of TNT’s deal with NHL and NBA, it is uncertain how many times AEW Rampage will be moved on the schedule in the coming weeks. Some of the game series can go their full length, while others can wrap up within four-to-six games.

=====

· Follow Wade Needham on Twitter: http://twitter.com/wadeneedham

· Follow RingScoops® Media on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ringscoops