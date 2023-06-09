AEW Rampage Pre-Show For Tonight With Lexy Nair & Matt Menard (Video)

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means ….

All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of AEW Dynamite on TNT at 10/9c.

Ahead of tonight’s edition of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, Lexy Nair and “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard check in with a special look at the show.

Check out the official AEW Rampage pre-show for tonight’s event in Colorado Springs, Colorado via the tweet embedded below courtesy of the official AEW Twitter feed.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight at 10/9c for live AEW Rampage results coverage from Colorado Springs, CO.