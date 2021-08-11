AEW Rampage Premiere Watch Parties Announced For Three Cities

TNT issued the following to PWMania.com this afternoon-

AEW RAMPAGE Premiere Watch Parties

Join other AEW fans in the Pittsburgh, Chicago, and New York areas for the AEW RAMPAGE premiere and chances to claim AEW merch. It’s time to settle the score!

Pittsburgh Watch Parties

Redbeard’s on Sixth

144 6th St. Pittsburgh, PA

Starts at 9pm EST

Redbeard’s on Shiloh

201 Shiloh St, Pittsburgh, PA 15211

Starts at 9pm EST

Chicago Watch Parties

Replay Lincoln Park – Hosted by Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc.

2833 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL 60657

Starts at 7pm CST

Highline

169 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654

Starts at 7pm CST

New York Watch Parties

Overlook NYC

225 E 44th St, New York, NY 10017

Starts at 8pm EST

The Gin Mill

442 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024

Starts at 8pm EST

All Watch Parties will be held in accordance with local ordinances, as well as individual establishment rules related to COVID-19. If attending, please abide by these local and establishment rules.