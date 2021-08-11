AEW Rampage Premiere Watch Parties Announced For Three Cities

TNT issued the following to PWMania.com this afternoon-
AEW RAMPAGE Premiere Watch Parties
Join other AEW fans in the Pittsburgh, Chicago, and New York areas for the AEW RAMPAGE premiere and chances to claim AEW merch. It’s time to settle the score!
Pittsburgh Watch Parties
Redbeard’s on Sixth
144 6th St. Pittsburgh, PA
Starts at 9pm EST
Redbeard’s on Shiloh
201 Shiloh St, Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Starts at 9pm EST
Chicago Watch Parties
Replay Lincoln Park – Hosted by Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc.
2833 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Starts at 7pm CST
Highline
169 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654
Starts at 7pm CST
New York Watch Parties
Overlook NYC
225 E 44th St, New York, NY 10017
Starts at 8pm EST
The Gin Mill
442 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024
Starts at 8pm EST
All Watch Parties will be held in accordance with local ordinances, as well as individual establishment rules related to COVID-19. If attending, please abide by these local and establishment rules.