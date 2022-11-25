AEW Rampage Preview For Today’s Show At 4/3c

It’s Friday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois with this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.
On tap for today’s AEW on TNT program, which kicks off at 4/3c this afternoon, is FTR vs. Top Flight for the ROH Tag-Team titles, Dark Order vs. RUSH, The Butcher & The Blade, Darby Allin vs. Anthony Henry, Hikaru Shida vs. TBA and a word from ROH World Champion Chris Jericho.
Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com this afternoon for live AEW Rampage results coverage.
#AEWRampage is TODAY at the SPECIAL TIME of 4pm ET/1pm PT on @tntdrama!
–#ROH Tag Team Title: #FTR (c) v @TopFlight612
–#DarkOrder v @rushtoroblanco+@andycomplains+@BladeofBuffalo
–@DarbyAllin v @Antnyhenry
-We hear from #ROH World Champ @IAmJericho
–@shidahikaru in action pic.twitter.com/xJkMtZJanR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 25, 2022