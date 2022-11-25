AEW Rampage Preview For Today’s Show At 4/3c

It’s Friday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois with this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

On tap for today’s AEW on TNT program, which kicks off at 4/3c this afternoon, is FTR vs. Top Flight for the ROH Tag-Team titles, Dark Order vs. RUSH, The Butcher & The Blade, Darby Allin vs. Anthony Henry, Hikaru Shida vs. TBA and a word from ROH World Champion Chris Jericho.

