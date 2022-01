AEW has announced the following lineup for tonight’s Rampage episode:

-Shawn Spears vs. Andrew Everett

-Adam Cole vs. Trent

-Kris Statlander, Leyla Hirsch & Red Velvet vs. Penelope Ford, The Bunny & Nyla Rose

-Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus defend AEW World Tag Team Championship against John Silver & Alex Reynolds

Rampage was taped earlier this week in Raleigh NC. You can find full spoilers by clicking here.