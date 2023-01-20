AEW Rampage Preview For Tonight (1/20/2023)

It’s Friday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California with the latest installment of AEW Rampage.

On tap for the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program this evening is Jungle Boy vs. Ethan Page, Tony Schiavone interviews Eddie Kingston & Ortiz, plus Brian Cage takes on Willie Mack.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show is Jade Cargill & Leila Gray vs. The Vanity Twins (Jaida & Jordyn), as well as Daniel Garcia vs. Action Andretti.

