Tonight’s live AEW Rampage episode will air from Washington DC at the Entertainment & Sports Arena.

AEW has announced the following lineup for tonight-

-Jon Moxley vs. Ethan Page

-Hook vs. Serpentico

-Young Bucks vs. Trent & Rocky Romero

-Jade Cargill defends TBS Championship against Anna Jay

