The following matches have been announced for tonight’s Beach Break edition of AEW Rampage-

-FTR vs. Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson

-Jon Moxley vs. Anthony Bowens

-Jade Cargill to defend the TBS Championship vs. Julia Hart

-Jurassic Express to defend the World Tag Team Championship vs. Private Party

